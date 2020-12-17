Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.37 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

