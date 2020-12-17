Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Shares Down 2.9%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 14,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Santos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin; Queensland and NSW; Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia; Western Australia; Asia; and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

