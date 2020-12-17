Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $349.61 and last traded at $349.61. Approximately 38 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $356.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SDMHF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.90 and a 200-day moving average of $323.68.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

