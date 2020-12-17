Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $349.61 and last traded at $349.61. Approximately 38 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $356.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SDMHF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.90 and a 200-day moving average of $323.68.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit