Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s share price rose 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 325,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 355,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

SVRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 15.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Savara by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 832,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the third quarter worth $409,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Savara by 108.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Savara by 134,158.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 350,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Savara by 121.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 350,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 191,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

