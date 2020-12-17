SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.40). Approximately 310,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 579,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.40).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £346.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L)’s payout ratio is 96.15%.

In related news, insider Christopher Knowles acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,848.97).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) Company Profile (LON:SEIT)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

