SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.40). Approximately 310,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 579,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.40).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £346.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L)’s payout ratio is 96.15%.

In related news, insider Christopher Knowles acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,848.97).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) Company Profile (LON:SEIT)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit