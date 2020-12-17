Sebastian Evans Purchases 108,000 Shares of NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (NAC.AX) (ASX:NAC) Stock

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (NAC.AX) (ASX:NAC) insider Sebastian Evans acquired 108,000 shares of NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (NAC.AX) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,240.00 ($79,457.14).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 1st, Sebastian Evans purchased 15,090 shares of NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (NAC.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,542.70 ($11,101.93).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (NAC.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (NAC.AX) Company Profile

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (NAC.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (NAC.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit