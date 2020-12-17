Semux (SEM) Achieves Market Cap of $356,238.50

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Semux has traded up 182.6% against the dollar. One Semux coin can now be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $356,238.50 and approximately $57,694.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00013313 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001651 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001595 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

