Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $63.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen upgraded Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.65.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $50.93 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 36,417 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,643,863.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $257,682.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,496 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

