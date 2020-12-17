Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.07 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $10.07 million and $675,469.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00035073 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00011806 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005583 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007478 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 74.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,137,682 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex, GDAC, DDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

