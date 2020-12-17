Serum (SRM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $52.18 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Serum has a total market cap of $56.48 million and $52.18 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00004980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00132461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00786499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00165584 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00388275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00125357 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00077670 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

