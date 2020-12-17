Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Trading Down 2.1%

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. 1,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 64,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKLKY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shinsei Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Shinsei Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, corporations, public-sector entities, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits and structured deposits; and housing loans, unsecured loans, credit guarantees, real estate related nonrecourse finance and corporate finance, and project finance, as well as specialty finance, including M and A-related finance.

