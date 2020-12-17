Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) traded up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $27.07. 1,203,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,438,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 151.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

