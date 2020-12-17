Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 52,968 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 51,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00.

About Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes pharmaceutical products to hospitals, other distributors, retail drug stores, and clinics.

