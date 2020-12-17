Skycoin (SKY) Reaches Market Cap of $7.99 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $396,631.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001861 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00132848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.99 or 0.00787634 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00166068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00389867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00125751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00078200 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars.

