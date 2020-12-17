Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.79 and last traded at C$9.60. Approximately 30,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 84,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.45.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.67. The stock has a market cap of C$373.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08.

About Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN)

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.