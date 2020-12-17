Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) (CVE:SPN) Trading 42.9% Higher

Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) (CVE:SPN)’s share price traded up 42.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 735,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average session volume of 205,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) Company Profile (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions technology company, provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a mobile receipt processing solution that allows brands to execute purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, solution that allows clients to deploy from simple punch-card programs to points-based loyalty programs with rewards stores.

