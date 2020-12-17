SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.59

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.59 and last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 228320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFTBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $169.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36.

SoftBank Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit