South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:SMMC) Trading Up 5.4%

South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMC)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.57. Approximately 426,909 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 277,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of South Mountain Merger during the third quarter valued at $5,860,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South Mountain Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,225,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of South Mountain Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in South Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in South Mountain Merger by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 656,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

