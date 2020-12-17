SparksPay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $56,799.19 and $13.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 142.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000063 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001984 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,148,777 coins and its circulating supply is 9,088,846 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

