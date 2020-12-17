Spiking Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 94.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded 87.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spiking has a total market cap of $207,831.22 and $9.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00059199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00364262 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00023634 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

