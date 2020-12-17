SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Trading Up 5.1%

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.33 and last traded at $101.96. 141,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 249,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.99.
SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83.
In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPS Commerce by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
