SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Trading Up 5.1%

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.33 and last traded at $101.96. 141,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 249,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.99.

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $79.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPS Commerce by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

