StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Trading 1.5% Higher

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 5,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.92.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

