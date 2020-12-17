Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Shares Up 0.5%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.46. 1,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

