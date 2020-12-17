Starbase Hits One Day Volume of $2,242.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Starbase has a total market cap of $165,231.50 and approximately $2,242.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00059597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00371912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023331 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.