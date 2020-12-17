Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35.

Starpharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1 clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Starpharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starpharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.