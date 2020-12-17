StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Shares Up 9.3%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF)’s stock price shot up 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from $3.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVAUF)

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

