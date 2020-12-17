StormX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.41 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, StormX has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One StormX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $19.50 million and $3.41 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00059529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.38 or 0.00368478 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023307 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About StormX

STMX is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 9,566,788,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,882,689,848 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com

StormX Token Trading

StormX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

