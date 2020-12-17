Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $20.96. Approximately 1,126,317 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 916,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSYS. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth $10,541,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,518,000 after buying an additional 780,340 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after buying an additional 708,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,874,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 102.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 424,210 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

