Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $20.96. Approximately 1,126,317 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 916,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSYS. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth $10,541,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,518,000 after buying an additional 780,340 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after buying an additional 708,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,874,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 102.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 424,210 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

