Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Up 5.1%

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) shares were up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.05 and last traded at $98.59. Approximately 169,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 188,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STRA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $34,741.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,144,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,715,000 after buying an additional 172,813 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 156.0% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 872,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,804,000 after buying an additional 531,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,312,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 27.2% during the third quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 298,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after buying an additional 63,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 33.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,717,000 after buying an additional 63,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.