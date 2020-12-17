SUKU 1-Day Volume Hits $412,257.00 (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, SUKU has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One SUKU token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges. SUKU has a market capitalization of $10.98 million and $412,257.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00023905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00131836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.12 or 0.00788549 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00164803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00383601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00125177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00077133 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,535,509 tokens. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

SUKU Token Trading

SUKU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

