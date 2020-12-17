Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.82. 476,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,191,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

