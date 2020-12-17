Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) Trading Up 5.4%

Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 276,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 522,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sundance Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sundance Energy stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Sundance Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas.

