Super Zero Protocol Price Up 2% Over Last Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.16 million and $2.96 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.19 or 0.02827944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 638,324,120 coins and its circulating supply is 300,293,011 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

