Super Zero (SERO) Market Capitalization Reaches $25.00 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Super Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. Super Zero has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00056400 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001033 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005054 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004190 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

