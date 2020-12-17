suterusu (SUTER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.19 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. During the last week, suterusu has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. suterusu has a market cap of $6.19 million and $179,867.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00059191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00364888 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023398 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

suterusu Token Profile

SUTER is a token. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,038,000 tokens. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

suterusu Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars.

