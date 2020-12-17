SVB Leerink Boosts Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target to $30.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.27.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $526,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,216,215.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $419,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,208,798.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $83,685 and sold 483,378 shares worth $8,826,420. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

