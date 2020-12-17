SVB Leerink Boosts AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $65.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.38.

ATRC opened at $48.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.06.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $182,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,883 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 1,285.9% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AtriCure by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

