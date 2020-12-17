Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $232,353.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $674,372.60 and approximately $232,353.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded up 29.5% against the dollar. One Swapcoinz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00131076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.42 or 0.00783630 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00163852 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00382792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00124160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00077143 BTC.

Swapcoinz Token Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 tokens. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io

Swapcoinz Token Trading

Swapcoinz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swapcoinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoinz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.