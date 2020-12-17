Swedish Match AB (publ)’s (SWMAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWMAY. Barclays upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.59. 15,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,450. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $496.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

