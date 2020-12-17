Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Steven Walske Sells 9,845 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.86. 29,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $249.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,258,000 after purchasing an additional 762,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,505,134,000 after purchasing an additional 685,575 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 536,678 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,939,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

