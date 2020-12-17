TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK) Stock Price Up 0.5%

TAKKT AG (TTK.F) (ETR:TTK)’s share price rose 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €11.02 ($12.96) and last traded at €10.98 ($12.92). Approximately 53,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.92 ($12.85).

TTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.80 ($13.88) price target on shares of TAKKT AG (TTK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TAKKT AG (TTK.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.83 ($15.09).

The firm has a market cap of $720.40 million and a PE ratio of 15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.00.

TAKKT AG (TTK.F) Company Profile (ETR:TTK)

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

