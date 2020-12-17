Target Coin Trading 96.7% Lower Over Last Week (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 88.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Target Coin has traded down 96.7% against the U.S. dollar. Target Coin has a total market capitalization of $1,759.00 and approximately $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Target Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Target Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00060190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00369114 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Target Coin

Target Coin (TGT) is a token. Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official website is www.tgtcoins.com . Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Target Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Target Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Target Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.