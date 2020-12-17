Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.L) (LON:TKO) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.L) (LON:TKO) shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 85.66 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 85.66 ($1.12). 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.11).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

