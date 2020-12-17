TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) PT Raised to $37.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $27.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.89.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $109,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 108.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 43.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

