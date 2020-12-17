Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Trading 5.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) traded up 5.2% on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $212.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. Teladoc Health traded as high as $196.89 and last traded at $196.81. 3,014,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,237,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.07.

Several other research firms have also commented on TDOC. Truist cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.77.

In other news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.89, for a total value of $148,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,080.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,090 shares of company stock valued at $13,741,754 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.77.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

