Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Shares Down 14.9%

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares were down 14.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 8,094,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 459% from the average daily volume of 1,446,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

