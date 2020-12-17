Telos (NYSE:TLS) Trading Up 5.2%

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) shares were up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.11. Approximately 862,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,086,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda purchased 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

