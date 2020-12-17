TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.89

Shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.89 and traded as high as $25.66. TELUS Co. (T.TO) shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 2,095,829 shares changing hands.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS Co. (T.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55. The company has a market cap of C$32.78 billion and a PE ratio of 24.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.90.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.85 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.2609918 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. This is an increase from TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 112.24%.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

