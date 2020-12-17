Terex (NYSE:TEX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Terex traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 11444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

In related news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley acquired 2,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $99,755.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,376 shares of company stock worth $65,673 and sold 14,223 shares worth $403,289. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Terex by 11.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at $256,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 6.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Terex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.54 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

