Terra Market Cap Hits $184.24 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Upbit, Bittrex and Coinone. Terra has a total market cap of $184.24 million and $29.51 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00132410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.01 or 0.00789844 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00165520 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00388718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00125455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00078042 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,132,899 coins and its circulating supply is 383,481,883 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Coinone, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

